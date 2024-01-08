Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 5,008 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 159.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,862,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $79.77 and a 52 week high of $133.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

