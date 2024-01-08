Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 674 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Shares of PAC traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.59. 21,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,817. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. The company had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.