Henry James International Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 128.6% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 1,419,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

