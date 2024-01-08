Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 1,429 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,926. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

