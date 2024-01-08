Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 14,322 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. 2,632,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.46.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

