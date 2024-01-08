Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 3,918 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $73,479,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average of $154.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $199.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

