Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 4,300 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. InterContinental Hotels Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $211,000. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $2,344,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 42.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 1.6 %

IHG stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.91. 52,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $91.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHG. Bank of America began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,100.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

