Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 137.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

