Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,065,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 89,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $64.96. 254,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,456. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.