Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 142,748 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,748 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj accounts for approximately 1.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,777,000 after buying an additional 4,250,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,097,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910,379. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DNB Markets raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

