Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 33,900 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,284 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE STM traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

