Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stake Boosted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 7.43% of Heritage Global worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at $1,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 142.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 253,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 940.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200,937 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 109.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGBL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

