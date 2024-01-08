Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.24

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5125458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.
Hertz Global Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
