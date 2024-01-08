Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Hess Midstream worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. 37,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,399. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

