HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,766,000 after acquiring an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after acquiring an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

