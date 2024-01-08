HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DINO. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DINO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 510,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

