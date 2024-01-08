High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 89,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $7.12.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
