High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 89,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $7.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

