HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.54

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.54 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

HORIBA Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.06.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

