Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

HRZN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 121,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,549. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -668.17 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -6,596.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 33.2% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

