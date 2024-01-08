Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after buying an additional 947,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HRL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,221 shares of company stock worth $1,047,290 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

