Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Host Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 1504006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.