Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,192 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Howmet Aerospace worth $105,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $111,102,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $89,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

