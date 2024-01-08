Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

