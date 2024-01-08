Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Hurco Companies Price Performance
Hurco Companies stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.45.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter.
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
