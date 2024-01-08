Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Hurco Companies stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

