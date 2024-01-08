Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.25 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of HUT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.37. 7,925,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.78 million. Analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

