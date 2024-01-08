IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.68

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 875033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,163 shares of company stock worth $2,850,605. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $18,212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

