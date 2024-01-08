IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. CIBC decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.88.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$34.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$30.34 and a 12-month high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.4603811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.