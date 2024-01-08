Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 28.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 717,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

