IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. IMAX has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $139,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.