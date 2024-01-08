ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,700 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,398,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

