Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Immunome Trading Up 7.9 %

Immunome stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 336,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. Immunome has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $512.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

About Immunome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter valued at $3,307,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Immunome in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Immunome during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

