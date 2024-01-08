Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
