Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

Incyte stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. 1,475,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,946. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Incyte

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.