Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

IBTX traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $51.45. 138,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

