Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Infosys by 58.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

INFY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,377. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

