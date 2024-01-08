Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Stake Lessened by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUNFree Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of BATS PJUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,180 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

