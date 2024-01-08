Insider Buying: Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Thomas acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,400.00 ($15,918.37).

Peter Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Thomas purchased 19,589 shares of Decmil Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,015.75 ($2,731.80).

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Thomas acquired 50,000 shares of Decmil Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$10,100.00 ($6,870.75).

Decmil Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Decmil Group

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

