Insider Buying: DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Purchases 14,810 Shares of Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,810 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $128,847.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,508 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $30,449.44.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,802 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $134,317.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,599 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $81,495.51.

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.48.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KSM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.74. 5,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 195.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

