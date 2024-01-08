Insider Buying: NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) EVP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $204,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NBBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 605,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,512. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.
NB Bancorp Company Profile
