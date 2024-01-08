Insider Buying: NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) EVP Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $204,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NB Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 605,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,512. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

