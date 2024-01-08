Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CFO Sells 16,104 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 16,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $567,988.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 440,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,539,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,856. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,339,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.