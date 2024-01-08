Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 2,204 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $12,298.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,156.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of AIP remained flat at $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 164,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arteris by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

