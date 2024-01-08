Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CFO Sells 9,803 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.25. 872,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

