Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells $130,128.25 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPT traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 872,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,821. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.88.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

