Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 18,223 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares in the company, valued at $888,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 1,200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $24,012.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 6,875 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $138,118.75.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daniel Bradbury sold 200 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $4,004.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $87,147.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Daniel Bradbury sold 9,545 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $191,377.25.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 17,342 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $348,921.04.

On Friday, November 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,755 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $115,330.20.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.87. 274,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,323. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.98. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.