Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells 15,588 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,242 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $104,669.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,089. The stock has a market cap of $187.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

