Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells 10,709 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 10,709 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $58,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,736.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 787,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $270.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 644.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

