Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells 17,635 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 15th, Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, reaching $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,370. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

