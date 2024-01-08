Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 8,275 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Dunnigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 957,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

