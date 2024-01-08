Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TOL stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,046. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.04 and a 12 month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

