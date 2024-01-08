Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. 8,756,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419,024. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

